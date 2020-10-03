[PHOTOS] ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4, Episode 3 Clues and Guesses

Masked minions, assemble!

Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer provided our first looks at six more Season 4 competitors: Seahorse, Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Baby Alien, Gremlin and Crocodile. Most were very vocally strong; even Whatchamcallit, who rapped instead of sang, stayed very on top of a song with tricky lyrics.

But Gremlin, the night’s last performer, was the one outlier: His vocals were rusty and missing words. He very likely would’ve gotten voted off… had he not decided that his costume was too hot to endure for a moment longer, leading him to unmask himself at the end of the hour. When the fuzzy head came off, Gremlin was revealed to be The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke. (Read a full recap of the hour.)

Ahead of Episode 3 on Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c), it’s time to revisit our handy collection of clues. The goal is simple but not easy: Identify the celebs beneath the costumes before they’re unmasked.

