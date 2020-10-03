Perfectly Cast Heroes And Villains

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

And the award for best casting goes to…

The other day, I was scrolling through Reddit when I came across this thread about roles that were 100% perfectly cast. As I was scrolling through, I kept nodding my head in agreement.

So, here are some of the best responses:

1.

HERO — Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in Alien:


Gareth Cattermole, 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection


2.

VILLAIN — Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix:


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images, Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection


3.

HERO — Ron Perlman as Hellboy in Hellboy:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection


4.

VILLAIN — Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans / Everett Collection


5.

HERO — Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection


6.

VILLAIN — Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, AMC/Courtesy Everett Collection


7.

HERO — James Earl Jones as Mufasa in The Lion King:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios


8.

VILLAIN — Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice:


Christopher Polk / Getty Images, Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection


9.

HERO — Patrick Stewart as Professor X in X-Men:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection


10.

VILLAIN — Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men:


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images, Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection


11.

HERO — Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn in Lord of the Rings:


Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images, Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans / Everett Collection


12.

VILLAIN — Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection


13.

HERO — Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator in Terminator:


Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images, Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection


14.

VILLAIN — Ian McKellen as Magneto in X-Men:


Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images, 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection


15.

HERO — Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection


16.

VILLAIN — Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, New Line Cinema / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans


17.

HERO — Uma Thurman as The Bride in Kill Bill:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection


18.

VILLAIN — Malcolm McDowell as Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images, Courtesy Everett Collection


19.

HERO — Gary Oldman as Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection


20.

VILLAIN — Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds:


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images, Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection


21.

HERO — Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, LUCASFILM / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans


22.

VILLAIN — Heath Ledger as Joker in The Dark Knight:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection


23.

HERO — Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix:


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images, Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection


24.

VILLAIN — Pam Ferris as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda:


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, Rights Managed / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans


25.

HERO — David Tennant as the Doctor in Doctor Who:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images, BBC/Courtesy Everett Collection


26.

VILLAIN — Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection


TV and Movies

