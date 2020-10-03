Perfectly Cast Heroes And Villains

And the award for best casting goes to…
The other day, I was scrolling through Reddit when I came across this thread about roles that were 100% perfectly cast. As I was scrolling through, I kept nodding my head in agreement.
So, here are some of the best responses:
1.
HERO — Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in Alien:
2.
VILLAIN — Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix:
3.
HERO — Ron Perlman as Hellboy in Hellboy:
4.
VILLAIN — Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show:
5.
HERO — Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones:
6.
VILLAIN — Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad:
7.
HERO — James Earl Jones as Mufasa in The Lion King:
8.
VILLAIN — Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice:
9.
HERO — Patrick Stewart as Professor X in X-Men:
10.
VILLAIN — Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men:
11.
HERO — Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn in Lord of the Rings:
12.
VILLAIN — Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho:
13.
HERO — Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator in Terminator:
14.
VILLAIN — Ian McKellen as Magneto in X-Men:
15.
HERO — Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men:
16.
VILLAIN — Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask:
17.
HERO — Uma Thurman as The Bride in Kill Bill:
18.
VILLAIN — Malcolm McDowell as Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange:
19.
HERO — Gary Oldman as Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix:
20.
VILLAIN — Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds:
21.
HERO — Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars:
22.
VILLAIN — Heath Ledger as Joker in The Dark Knight:
23.
HERO — Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix:
24.
VILLAIN — Pam Ferris as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda:
25.
HERO — David Tennant as the Doctor in Doctor Who:
26.
VILLAIN — Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs:
TV and Movies
