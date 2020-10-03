Patriots vs. Chiefs postponed: What to know about game, Cam Newton’s COVID-19 test

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots did not mention Newton by name, but did confirm a positive test in one player during a team statement on Saturday. The Patriots will place Newton on the COVID/reserve list, meaning he’ll be in isolation from the team until he starts to feel better and tests negative for the virus. Starting in his place will be Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer.

The NFL has confirmed the game has been postponed.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gmeday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The NFL has not set an official reschedule date, but says it is aiming for Monday or Tuesday.

When will Patriots play in Week 4?

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Chiefs in Week 4, but it won’t be during their originally scheduled 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on Sunday. The game has been postponed, and will likely take place on Tuesday, Oct. 6th, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

However, based on previous reports by Schefter and Rapoport, that Tuesday date should be written in pencil, not Sharpie. Moving the game to Tuesday just allows the league a few extra days to make sure no one else on the Patriots tests positive. If everything is fine from now until Tuesday, then we can likely expect the game to take place on Tuesday.

If there is another bump in the road, then we can likely expect this game to be postponed until later, like what we saw with the Titans and Steelers.

When will Chiefs play in Week 4?

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Patriots in Week 4, but the game has been postponed following Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test. The game is likely take place on Tuesday, Oct. 6th, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While no one on the Chiefs’ active has tested positive for COVID-19, a practice squad player did test positive. Practice squad QB Jordan Jordan Ta’amu also reportedly tested positive, which is likely why the league felt comfortable moving the game away from Sunday. The NFL wants to make sure no more Patriots or Chiefs players test positive before they play each other.

Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

While the Patriots did not mention Newton by name in a team statement released Saturday, the team did acknowledge a positive test for COVID-19. Multiple reports list Newton as the player who tested positive, and as a result he will be sidelined during Week 4’s game against the Chiefs.

Newton had been a star for New England, leading them to a 2-1 record through three games. He’s scored six total touchdowns, four on the ground, as he’s proven to be a valuable free agent signing.

Who will start at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 4?

The assumption is Jarrett Stidham will start for the Patriots with Cam Newton out, but a starter has not been named yet. Stidham has been the third-string quarterback through New England’s first three games this season while Brian Hoyer has been the active backup. It is not clear at the moment which of the two quarterbacks will start in place of Newton for Week 4.

Colts vs. Bears Week 4 game affected

With the Patriots-Chiefs game being moved out of the 4:25 p.m. window, the NFL has bumped up Colts at Bears from 1:00 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. The Colts and Bears join Giants at Rams and Bills at Raiders as the other afternoon games in Week 4.