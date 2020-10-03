Patriots-Chiefs game rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday

The NFL’s decision comes after 16 members of the Tennessee Titans organization tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week. Tennessee’s Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Week 7.

If New England still plays Kansas City on Monday or Tuesday, Newton will certainly still miss the game.

The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks through three weeks of the 2020 campaign, doing work with both his arm and legs. Newton has led the Patriots to a 2-1 record, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 714 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. He’s added 149 yards and four touchdowns in 35 carries on the ground.

It won’t be surprising if the Patriots decide to start Brian Hoyer, who last made a start against the Chiefs in 2015, before the Patrick Mahomes era. At that time, Hoyer was with the Houston Texans, and the team fell to Kansas City 27-20.