Pac-12 unveils 2020 seven-game football schedule

The Pac-12 Conference finally unveiled its 2020 football schedule on Saturday.
The No. 14 Oregon Ducks, the conference’s only ranked team, will open the season against Stanford on Nov. 7 as part of the league’s seven-game schedule.
Despite the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference will have two rivalry weekends. North Division rivals will play each other in Week 4 with the Big Game, Apple Cup and in-state match between Oregon and Oregon State all taking place on Nov. 27.
South Division rivals will compete against each other in Week 6 with the Territorial Cup and Rumble in the Rockies taking place on Dec. 11 with UCLA and USC vying for the Victory Bell on Dec. 12.
Unfortunately due to the ongoing pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend any Pac-12 games this season.
Every Pac-12 team will play five opponents in its division and a divisional crossover game before the conference championship game. The championship game is set for Dec. 18.
