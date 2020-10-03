Online Betting Websites Place ODDS Of Trump Dying From Corona At 33%!!

President Donald Trump is currently being held at Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland, after he contracted the coronavirus. He was helicoptered to the hospital, according to reports, after having difficulty breathing.

People are wondering what his chances are of recovering.

Well has learned that his chances of of surviving this bout aren’t that good – at least according to multiple online betting sites.

We looked at 5 separate underground betting sites, and all of them offered about a 3:1 payout on a bet that the president dies from his exposure to Covid-19.

That means the oddsmakers for the websites give the president a 33% chance of dying from the disease.

The chances of a 74 year old obese male with heart problems surviving the coronavirus isn’t good.

