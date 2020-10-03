Online Betting Websites Place ODDS Of Trump Dying From Corona At 33%!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Donald Trump is currently being held at Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland, after he contracted the coronavirus. He was helicoptered to the hospital, according to reports, after having difficulty breathing.

People are wondering what his chances are of recovering.

Well has learned that his chances of of surviving this bout aren’t that good – at least according to multiple online betting sites.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR