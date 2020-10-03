NRL news | Sam Burgess allegations

The Sydney Roosters are angry about their player, Billy Smith, being dragged into the Sam Burgess scandal and want his name cleared by the NRL.

According to The Australian, Burgess believed that Smith knew a woman involved in an alleged sexting incident with the former South Sydney star and blamed him for leaking the story.

Burgess pulled Smith’s hair during an NRL game last year and is now alleged to have waited outside Smith’s house on another occasion, hoping to confront him.

According to Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler, writing in his Sun Herald column, Smith has been cleared of any involvement in the alleged Burgess sexting incident. The Roosters are angry that he has been implicated and want the NRL to issue a statement that officially clears Smith’s name, Weidler wrote.

Sam Burgess (R) looks at Billy Smith after their clash in Roosters vs Rabbitohs last year. (Getty)

The Australian obtained a text message exchange between Burgess and his ex-wife, Phoebe, which refers to his conflict with Smith.

“I told him after the game I know he was involved and I will get him when I retire. He was a scared little boy. You know I’ve been to his house before and parked outside for an hour just wishing I would see him,” Burgess wrote in the text message.

Phoebe Burgess (nee Hooke) replied: “Yes. I know.”

Burgess continued: “Dats Dewsbury Sam. Haha dad would have waited until we did see him.”

Burgess is facing allegations of domestic violence and drug use after an extensive investigation by The Australian.

The 2014 premiership winner and Clive Churchill Medallist, who has stood down from his assistant coaching role with South Sydney, strongly denies the allegations.