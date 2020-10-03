NRL news, Maika Sivo injury, season over

Eels flyer Maika Sivo’s season looks all but over after he departed injured in Parramatta’s 32-24 qualifying final loss to the Storm.

Sivo went down early at Suncorp Stadium and was eventually taken from the field after trying to play on through what appeared to be a medial knee injury.

He played no further part in the match and following the game was seen in a full leg brace in the Eels changing room.

With Parramatta’s season on the line next week in a sudden-death semi-final, Sivo’s presence would be a huge boost for the club, but speaking at full-time coach Brad Arthur confirmed the worst.

“I think Maika is done for the year,” Arthur said at his post-match press conference.

“They think [It’s an MCL]. Look, it’s a massive blow for the team but we have other blokes that need to step up.

“It’s sad for Maika, he’s work hard and it was his birthday today but it what it is, it’s footy.”

Sivo’s fellow winger Blake Ferguson also departed the match with a suspected knee injury but Arthur was slightly more optimistic about his chances of a return next week.

“Ferg will have to have scans tomorrow, he might be a chance.”

The Eels will face the loser of the Rabbitohs and Knights’ qualifying final clash.