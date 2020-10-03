NHL mock drafts 2020: Compare Chris Peters, Craig Button & other experts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Three-plus months after the usual timeframe for the NHL Draft, the 2020 version is taking place midweek, with the first round Tuesday and Rounds 2-7 on Wednesday.

Draft analysts have had extra time to tinker with their lists for all 31 teams, although there has always been one constant — Alexis Lafreniere. The winger from Canada has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick for close to two years and it’s expected the Rangers will add the generational talent. That, or they’ll trade away the pick.

MORE: When is the NHL Draft 2020? | Who is Alexis Lafreniere?

As with all drafts, the time is ripe for trades, especially this year with a flat salary cap and a stocked draft class. Will New York stay in the top spot? Which teams will shuffle the deck chairs to get their man?

For now, the order is set, so here’s a look at how some of the gurus think the first round will go.

Chris Peter’s mock draft (ESPN)

ESPN’s resident prospects guru released his mock draft ($) Sept. 22. 

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionTeam
1New York RangersAlexis LafreniereLWRimouski (QMJHL)
2Los Angeles KingsQuinton ByfieldCSudbury (OHL)
3Ottawa SenatorsTim StutzleCMannheim (DEL)
4Detroit Red WingsCole PerfettiCSaginaw (OHL)
5Ottawa SenatorsJake SandersonDUS U18 (NTDP) 
6Anaheim DucksJamie DrysdaleDErie (OHL)
7New Jersey DevilsLucas RaymondLWFrolunda (SHL)
8Buffalo SabresMarco RossiCOttawa (OHL)
9Minnesota WildYaroslav AskarovGSKA (KHL)
10Winnipeg JetsAnton LundellCHIFK (Liiga)
11Nashville PredatorsAlexander HoltzRWDjurgarden (SHL)
12Florida PanthersJack Quinn RWOttawa (OHL)
13Carolina HurricanesRodion AmirovLWUFA (KHL)
14Edmonton OilersSeth JarvisCPortland (WHL)
15Toronto Maple LeafsDawson MercerCChicoutimi (QMJHL)
16Montreal CanadiensBraden SchneiderDBrandon (WHL)
17Chicago BlackhawksLukas ReichelLWBerlin (DEL)
18New Jersey DevilsConnor ZaryCKamloops (WHL)
19Calgary FlamesDylan HollowayCWisconsin (Big Ten)
20New Jersey DevilsKaiden GuhleDPrince Albert (WHL)
21Columbus Blue JacketsJacob PerreaultRWSarnia (OHL)
22New York RangersHendrix LapierreCChicoutimi (QMJHL)
23Philadelphia FlyersMavrik BourqueCShawinigan (QMJHL)
24Washington CapitalsJohn-Jason PeterkaLWMunich (DEL)
25Colorado AvalancheBrendan BrissonCChicago (USHL)
26St. Louis BluesTyson FoersterRWBarrie (OHL)
27Anaheim DucksNoel GunlerRWLulea (SHL)
28Ottawa SenatorsThomas BordeleauCUSA U18 (NTDP)
29Vegas Golden KnightsRidly GreigCBrandon (WHL)
30Dallas StarsVasiliy PonomarevCShawinigan (QMJHL)
31San Jose Sharks Jan MysakCHamilton (OHL)

Corey Pronman’s mock draft (The Athletic)

Pronman released his mock draft ($) on Oct. 1.

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionTeam
1New York RangersAlexis LafreniereLWRimouski (QMJHL)
2Los Angeles KingsTim StutzleCMannheim (DEL)
3Ottawa SenatorsQuinton ByfieldCSudbury (OHL)
4Detroit Red WingsCole PerfettiCSaginaw (OHL)
5Ottawa SenatorsJake SandersonDUS U18 (NTDP)
6Anaheim DucksJamie DrysdaleDErie (OHL)
7New Jersey DevilsLucas RaymondLWFrolunda (SHL)
8Buffalo SabresMarco RossiCOttawa (OHL)
9Minnesota WildAlexander HoltzRWDjurgarden (SHL)
10Winnipeg JetsAnton LundellCHIFK (Liiga)
11Nashville PredatorsYaroslav AskarovGSKA (KHL)
12Florida PanthersSeth JarvisCPortland (WHL)
13Carolina HurricanesJack Quinn RWOttawa (OHL)
14Edmonton OilersDylan HollowayCWisconsin (Big Ten)
15Toronto Maple LeafsRodion AmirovLWUFA (KHL)
16Montreal CanadiensKaiden GuhleDPrince Albert (WHL)
17Chicago BlackhawksDawson MercerCChicoutimi (QMJHL)
18New Jersey DevilsBraden SchneiderDBrandon (WHL)
19Calgary FlamesHendrix LapierreCChicoutimi (QMJHL)
20New Jersey DevilsConnor ZaryCKamloops (WHL)
21Columbus Blue JacketsLukas ReichelLWBerlin (DEL)
22New York RangersBrendan BrissonCChicago (USHL)
23Philadelphia FlyersJacob PerreaultRWSarnia (OHL)
24Washington CapitalsRidly GreigCBrandon (WHL)
25Colorado AvalancheJustin BarronDHalifax (QMJHL)
26St. Louis BluesRyan O’RourkeDSault St. Marie (OHL)
27Anaheim Ducks William WallinderDMODO (Allsvenskan)
28Ottawa SenatorsJohn-Jason PeterkaLWMunich (DEL)
29Vegas Golden KnightsMavrik BourqueCShawinigan (QMJHL)
30Dallas StarsJake NeighboursLWEdmonton (WHL)
31San Jose SharksNoel GunlerRWLulea (SHL) 

Steve Kournianos’ mock draft (The Draft Analyst)

The Draft Analyst’s guide is jam-packed with prospect info, including his mock draft.

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionTeam
1New York RangersAlexis LafreniereLWRimouski (QMJHL)
2Los Angeles KingsQuinton ByfieldCSudbury (OHL)
3Ottawa SenatorsTim StutzleCMannheim (DEL)
4Detroit Red WingsMarco RossiCOttawa (OHL)
5Ottawa SenatorsJake SandersonDUS U18 (NTDP)
6Anaheim DucksJamie DrysdaleDErie (OHL)
7New Jersey DevilsAlexander HoltzRWDjurgarden (SHL)
8Buffalo SabresLucas RaymondLWFrolunda (SHL)
9Minnesota WildAnton LundellCHIFK (Liiga)
10Winnipeg JetsCole PerfettiCSaginaw (OHL)
11Nashville PredatorsSeth JarvisCPortland (WHL)
12Florida PanthersDawson MercerCChicoutimi (QMJHL)
13Carolina HurricanesJack Quinn RWOttawa (OHL)
14Edmonton OilersYaroslav AskarovGSKA (KHL)
15Toronto Maple LeafsDylan HollowayCWisconsin (Big Ten)
16Montreal CanadiensLukas ReichelLWBerlin (DEL)
17Chicago BlackhawksRodion AmirovLWUFA (KHL)
18New Jersey DevilsNoel GunlerRWLulea (SHL)
19Calgary FlamesBraden SchneiderDBrandon (WHL)
20New Jersey DevilsKaiden GuhleDPrince Albert (WHL)
21Columbus Blue JacketsWilliam WallinderDMODO (Allsvenskan)
22New York RangersMarat KhusnutdinovCSKA-1946 (MHL)
23Philadelphia FlyersMavrik BourqueCShawinigan (QMJHL)
24Washington CapitalsConnor ZaryCKamloops (WHL)
25Colorado AvalancheBrendan BrissonCChicago (USHL)
26St. Louis BluesRyan O’RourkeDSault St. Marie (OHL)
27Anaheim DucksJustin SourdifLWVancouver (WHL)
28Ottawa SenatorsJohn-Jason PeterkaLWMunich (DEL)
29Vegas Golden KnightsJacob PerreaultRWSarnia (OHL)
30Dallas StarsThomas BordeleauCUS U18 (NTDP)
31San Jose SharksJan MysakCHamilton (OHL)

Craig Button’s mock draft (TSN)

The former Flames general manager posted his final rankings on Oct. 2.

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionTeam
1New York RangersAlexis LafreniereLWRimouski (QMJHL)
2Los Angeles KingsQuinton ByfieldCSudbury (OHL)
3Ottawa SenatorsTim StutzleCMannheim (DEL)
4Detroit Red WingsJamie DrysdaleDErie (OHL)
5Ottawa SenatorsLucas RaymondLWFrolunda (SHL)
6Anaheim DucksJake SandersonDUS-NTDP 
7New Jersey DevilsCole PerfettiCSaginaw (OHL)
8Buffalo SabresMarco RossiCOttawa (OHL)
9Minnesota WildAnton LundellCHIFK (Liiga)
10Winnipeg JetsSeth JarvisCPortland (WHL)
11Nashville PredatorsYaroslav AskarovGSKA (KHL)
12Florida PanthersKaiden GuhleDPrince Albert (WHL)
13Carolina HurricanesAlexander HoltzRWDjurgarden (SHL)
14Edmonton OilersJack Quinn RWOttawa (OHL)
15Toronto Maple LeafsBraden SchneiderDBrandon (WHL)
16Montreal CanadiensDawson MercerCChicoutimi (QMJHL)
17Chicago BlackhawksHendrix LapierreCChicoutimi (QMJHL)
18New Jersey DevilsJacob PerreaultRWSarnia (OHL)
19Calgary FlamesJustin BarronDHalifax (QMJHL)
20New Jersey DevilsDylan HollowayCWisconsin (Big Ten)
21Columbus Blue JacketsRidly GreigCBrandon (WHL)
22New York RangersConnor ZaryCKamloops (WHL)
23Philadelphia FlyersTyson FoersterRWBarrie (OHL)
24Washington CapitalsJeremie PoirierDSaint John (QMJHL)
25Colorado AvalancheBrendan BrissonCChicago (USHL)
26St. Louis BluesWilliam WallinderDMODO (Allsvenskan)
27Anaheim DucksHelge GransDMalmo (Sweden)
28Ottawa SenatorsJohn-Jason PeterkaLWMunich (DEL)
29Vegas Golden KnightsRyan O’RourkeDSault St. Marie (OHL)
30Dallas StarsRodion AmirovLWUFA (KHL)
31San Jose SharksJan MysakC/LWHamilton (OHL)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR