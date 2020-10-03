NFL moves Colts-Bears game to 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday

The Bears, who are 3-0 on the season, will look to extend their record against the 2-1 Colts. The two sides have not met since 2016 when the Colts won 29-23 with Andrew Luck at quarterback. With Indianapolis leading the all-time series 24-19, the Bears will try and get their 20th win against the franchise.

Chicago could be without Khalil Mack on Sunday due to a knee injury. However, it’s expected that he plays despite being listed as questionable on the injury report. Indianapolis, meanwhile, will play without Michael Pittman Jr. and T.J. Carrie, who are both dealing with leg injuries.

The Chiefs-Patriots game was postponed out of an abundance of caution after both Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.