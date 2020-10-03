NFL COVID-19 case tracker: Updated list of players who test positive for coronavirus during 2020 season

The NFL is already facing a problem with positive COVID-19 tests just three weeks into the 2020 season.

Week 4 saw two games postponed as a result of players testing positive for the coronavirus. The Steelers and Titans game was removed from the week entirely after several players/staff on Tennessee tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the Patriots and Chiefs game was postponed following positive tests on both teams.

These positive tests follow earlier cases of COVID-19 we saw from players earlier in the season. Below, we’ll be tracking which NFL players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 this season. This list will not include players who tested positive before the start of the regular season.

MORE: What happens to players who test positive for COVID-19?

NFL players with COVID-19

Here is the updated list of NFL players who have been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus:

Cam Newton, QB, Patriots

A.J. Terrell, CB, Falcons

Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Chiefs

8 unidentified Titans players (per reports)

Cam Newton, QB, Patriots

Cam Newton will miss the Patriots’ Week 4 game against the Chiefs after testing positive the Friday night before the game. His positive test result forced the league to reschedule the game later on in the week. At the time of his positive test, no other members of the Patriots had tested positive.

A.J. Terrell, CB, Falcons

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive prior to Atlanta’s Week 3 game against the Bears. He was added to the team’s COVID-19/reserve list and was inactive for that Week 3 game. He remains on that list, and will likely miss Week 4’s matchup against the Packers.

Terrell was the first player to miss a game in the 2020 NFL season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Chiefs

While not a member of the active roster, Jordan Ta’amu is a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad. As the Kansas City Star notes, Ta’amu “still takes part in team and positional meetings,” which means he’s still around the team and its players. No other Chiefs player has tested positive, but the combination of Ta’amu’s positive test and Newton’s forced the league the postpone the Week 4 matchup between the Patriots and Chiefs.

Titans players

A total of 16 members of the Titans organization has now tested positive for COVID-19 in the week following their Week 3 game against the Vikings. ESPN reports there have been eight players and eight team personnel who tested positive. The names of the Titans players who tested positive have not been released or reported on. The result of the positive tests forced the league to reschedule the Titans’ Week 4 matchup against the Steelers.