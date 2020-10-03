New Midseason ‘RHOP’ Trailer Teases Another Major Fight

Bravo

The new promo teases that Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels’ altercation is only the beginning as it hints that another major fight is coming between the ladies.

–

When people think that the physical altercation between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels is the biggest fight in season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“, a new midseason promo teases that it’s only the beginning. The new clip hints that another major fight is coming between the ladies.

It opens with the Housewives enjoying a lavish trip to Portugal. They can be seen pulling pranks on one another before things get heated as it glimpses the aftermath of Candiace and Monique’s physical fight.

Cast member Ashley Darby tells Candiace and Robyn Dixon that Monique asks her “to write a statement.” Robyn then chimes in, “You wrote a statement as revenge towards Candiace,” before Candiace responded, “F**k you, Ashley.” Elsewhere in the trailer, Ashley can be seen yelling, “Monique has no self-control, but what do you have?”

Some people, including Ashley and Candiace’s husbands, Michael Darby and Chris Bassett, are later seen arguing with each other. Concluding the promo is Gizelle Bryant who says, “Potomac don’t stop, can’t stop, won’t stop.”

Candiace and Monique’s fight, which was shown earlier in the current season of the Bravo reality, was not only traumatic for the two but also other Housewives who were present at the scene. “When I watched it, my stomach just turned,” Robyn said of the footage of the fight in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I was so mortified.”

“Watching it, to be honest, it was … not as bad as it was in the moment,” she admitted. “When you see stuff like that, it makes it harder for people to feel sorry for Candiace in that moment, because it’s almost like she was waiting for Monique to lose her cool. Monique lost her cool and Candiace took the opportunity to really, like, just make it worse.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sunday at 9 P.M. on Bravo.