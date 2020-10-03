NBA TopShot opens to public after closed beta drives $2M in NFT sales By Cointelegraph

NBA TopShot opens to public after closed beta drives $2M in NFT sales
NBA TopShot, the flagship non-fungible token (NFT)-powered game built by Dapper Labs on their Flow blockchain, has launched in open beta.
The transition to public beta came on October 1, alongside Top Shot’s launch on the Samsung (KS:) Galaxy Store. Top Shot is the first app offering blockchain-based collectibles to launch on Samsung’s mobile shop. It is not yet available in the Android app store.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.