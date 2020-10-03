Music Critics Looked Like Fools for Initially Bashing Oasis Classic ‘Morning Glory’

WENN

The Oasis musician suggests music journalists looked like fools for criticizing their 1995 album which later went on to become one of the greatest albums of all time.

Noel Gallagher is convinced Oasis‘ third album, “Be Here Now”, landed rave reviews from the British media because music journalists didn’t want to look like fools again after slamming the classic “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?“.

The 1995 release was hammered by the press but went on to become one of the greatest albums of all time and Gallagher now believes “Be Here Now” benefited from so-called music writers looking like idiots.

“It didn’t get one good review, I don’t think… I was expecting it to be not well received…,” Noel says of “Morning Glory” in the album’s new 25th anniversary documentary, “Return to Rockfield“. “They were actually on the verge of sounding the death knell for the band.”

“It goes to prove that really journalists, they know f**k all. They had to second guess everything after Morning Glory, because they got it so wrong. That’s why when Be Here Now came out, which isn’t a great album, it got 10 out of 10 everywhere… because they didn’t want to be made to look like d**ks again, and they were, because it’s not half the album Morning Glory is. After that, they properly hated us, because they didn’t understand us.”

“In the end the people decide… The people decide what is hot and the people decide what is not and that’s it – the end!”

In the documentary, Noel reunited with the guitar he used to record Oasis classic “Wonderwall”. He apparently gave it away to sound engineer Nick Brine, “So that’s the one I played Wonderwall on. F**king hell, you jammy b**tard. That’s gonna be worth tens of pounds one day. Giving guitars away, I must’ve been high.”