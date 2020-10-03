Matt Klentak steps down as Phillies GM

Klentak was hired in 2015 and was in control when the Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract in 2019. He also was with the club when they traded prospects Sixto Sanchez and Jorge Alfaro to the Miami Marlins in exchange for J.T. Realmuto.

During Klentak’s tenure, the Phillies did not reach the postseason once, which is why the team is looking for a new head of operations. The last time the Phillies reached the playoffs was 2011. They last reached the World Series in 2009 but lost to the New York Yankees.

The shortened 2020 season wasn’t kind to Philadelphia. The Phillies were in a position to make the playoffs but ended up finishing with a 28-32 record while losing seven of their last eight games.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia outlined who the Phillies might want to consider for their next general manager, and the list includes Jim Hendry, Tim Naehring, Bobby Heck, Billy Owens and Dave Dombrowski, among others.