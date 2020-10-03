Mark Ronson Debuts His Version of ‘No Time to Die’ Anthem

The ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker reveals his version of James Bond theme song to raise funds for a voting rights organization ahead of the Presidential election.

“Uptown Funk” hitmaker Mark Ronson has unveiled his alternative James Bond theme on a new album to raise funds for a voting rights organisation.

His “No Time to Die” track appears on the second “Various Artists Working to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy’s Good Music 2020” compilation, which was released as a download via Bandcamp for one day only on Friday (02Oct20).

Mark announced the release on Twitter, writing, “the bond song that never was for the bond film I hope we get to see someday. Only available today with all net proceeds going to @votingrightslab.”

The new album also features songs donated by David Byrne, Pearl Jam, Phoenix, and Arcade Fire.

A first volume of the compilation was released last month (Sep20) and raised over $250,000 (£193,000) for Voting Rights Lab.

The album’s release comes a day after Billie Eilish debuted her video for the official Bond movie theme song, also titled “No Time To Die”, and hours before MGM studio bosses announced the film would be moving from its 20 November release date to next Easter (Apr21).

Billie Eilish was the youngest artist to record a 007 soundtrack. The song became the first James Bond theme by a female artist to top the UK chart. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” she said. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour.”

She collaborated with her brother Finneas. “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007,” he gushed.