Mario Lemieux: Career retrospective | Yardbarker

Wayne Gretzky might be “The Great One,” and hold every significant statistical record there is to hold, but the NHL has never seen a physical force as gifted and as dominant as Mario Lemieux. “Le Magnifique” was built like a power forward, but skated elegantly and had pure skills no one in the league could match. Lemieux was a complete nightmare for opposing teams, and had his career not been repeatedly sidetracked by severe injuries and illness, he could have put up statistics that rivaled Gretzky’s. Not only was Lemieux a singularly gifted player, but unlike most who excelled on the ice, court or grass, yet struggled in the front office, he rescued the Penguins from relocation and has been even more successful as an owner than he was as a player.