Mariah Carey on Being Labeled ‘Mongrel’ During Her Childhood: It Was Very Harrowing

Speaking with Trevor Noah on ‘The Daily Show’, the ‘Without You’ singer details her racism experience that left her feeling ‘traumatic’ while growing up among white peers.

Mariah Carey has experienced a fair share of racism growing up. In a new revealing interview about her new book “The Meaning of Mariah”, the “Fantasy” hitmaker opened up about her “very harrowing” ordeals when she was being labeled “mongrel” because of her mixed race background.

Making an appearance in the Friday, October 2 episode of “The Daily Show“, the 50-year-old shared that she grew up in “predominantly white neighborhoods with people that had nice houses.” She then told host Trevor Noah, “And there I was, to most of them, I hate to use this word but, a mongrel. So they really didn’t have a very high opinion of me for that reason.”

The ex-wife of Nick Cannon made the revelation after being asked about how she dealt with the memory of being locked in a room during a birthday party and being called the n-word repeatedly by her white peers. Recalling the particularly painful moment in her life, she confessed, “That was a very harrowing experience.”

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker went on to note that the incident was one of the things she did not really “speak about to most people.” She reasoned, “I don’t know that I ever felt the need to talk to anybody about it because I don’t feel like I’m the only person in the world that ever went through something traumatic. But that was very specific.”

“I think the reason why most people wouldn’t expect it is because…I don’t know. Because of the racial ambiguity? Because of whatever,” the mother of twins continued explaining why she had done so in the past. “But I didn’t always have my hair done and makeup and clothes and nice things, you know?”





On the wittiness of her writing over such difficult subjects, Mariah pointed out, “I definitely go to the place of humor as opposed to, like, ‘Oh, I’m so sad, I’m crying and depressed.” She added, “That’s why labels on people and ‘Oh, you’re this and you’re that’ or whatever…It’s hard. You know that it’s difficult, I don’t have to tell you. But…yeah, I would rather laugh than cry.”