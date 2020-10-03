Maren Morris Pays Tribute to BLM Activists in New Protest Song

The country music singer speaks out against systemic racism and police brutality in a newly-premiered music video for her latest single called ‘Better Than We Found It’.

Maren Morris has rush-released a new single to sum up how she feels as a new mum living in 2020 America.

“Better Than We Found It” and its accompanying video, directed by Gabrielle Woodland, dropped on Friday (02Oct20), and Maren tells WENN she felt compelled to record and release the track as soon as she had co-written it.

The country star, who became a first-time mum in March (20) – at the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – says, “I wanted to write something to address exactly how I feel right now, and this came together pretty quickly.”

“It’s a protest song – it’s the most American thing to protest and protest songs have been so embedded in American culture. I think the world right now is sort of in a perpetual mourning period and I wanted to have a song that had weight but also had hope. I still have hope for this country and for the future of it, and as a new mother, I wanted to promise my son that I’m going to do everything in my power to leave this world better than the one I came into and the one I see right now.”

The video features members of Maren’s Nashville community, including the family of Daniel Hambrick, who was killed by police officers in 2018 and young Black Lives Matter protesters. It ends with a letter Maren wrote to her baby son, Hayes.





Director Woodland adds, “I think Maren says it best in her letter to Hayes when she states, ‘Our education must grow along side our empathy.’ ”

“In present day America, we’re constantly told what to think about certain people, their lifestyles and situations that might be different than the average American experience. For this video, Maren wanted to break down the barriers that separate us and remind everyone that, at the end of the day, we are all the same. We are all human and we need to take a lot more time to listen and understand each other.”

“The political climate we live in right now doesn’t give a lot of room for people to converse, and it’s so easy look at our world in black and white. Maren and I both thought it was important to highlight real stories happening to actual people.”

A portion of proceeds from sales of the single will be donated to the Black Women’s Health Imperative, the first nonprofit organisation created by black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of black women and girls.

The single comes less than three weeks after Maren was named Female Artist of the Year at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.