Malaysia reports 317 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise By

KUALA LUMPUR () – Malaysia reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, with 317 new infections.
Malaysia has reported a total of 12,088 cases. The health ministry also recorded one new death, raising the total to 137.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.