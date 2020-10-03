Maisie Williams Keen to Give Up London and Move to France

WENN

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress considers moving to France to settle down with her boyfriend Reuben Selby as she’s tired of living in the capital city of England.

Former “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams is up for a move to France.

The 23-year-old actress is looking for a place to settle down with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, and she admits she’s tired of life in London.

“I don’t really know where I want to live but I don’t think we want to be in London any more,” she tells her “New Mutants” co-star Charlie Heaton in a new Interview magazine chat. “I think we quite like being in the countryside, but whether we stay in Britain or we go to France, we’re still deciding.”

“I’m trying to figure it out. I have had a couple of different places, and I rent them all out at the moment, but I guess what I really missed is having a place which is my own, that I always go back to.”

Maisie has even been learning French ahead of a possible move to Paris.

“It’s going well,” she explains. “Every time I think I’m fluent, I realise I don’t have a clue how to say anything, but I’m going back to Paris to learn some more. I’ve been going to this school called Alliance Francaise, and it’s really great. It’s been nice to spend this downtime concentrating on something, because when you don’t have a role to prepare for, or a script to read, or an audition to do, you can feel a bit lost. It’s been nice to use this time and do something that’s all my own, and not for anyone else.”

Wherever Maisie chooses to live, one thing is for sure – her native Bristol, England isn’t on the list: “Going home is really lovely, but totally bizarre, because I still feel like the same person, but it’s very different now. Even in the little village that I grew up in, there are new families who have moved in. It belongs to other people now, and all of a sudden there’s this famous actress who’s come there. That’s always really strange.”