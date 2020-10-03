LL Cool J Says He Was Not Here For Kanye West Urinating On His Grammy Award

Remember last month when Kanye West went on a Twitter rant about the music industry and how artists aren’t always treated fairly? During his session of excessive tweets, he shared a video of himself urinating on his Grammy Award.

Well, one person who didn’t appreciate his gesture, and looked at it as disrespectful was none other than LL Cool J.

Recently, he was a guest of Desus & Mero, and he talked with the fellas about a wide variety of things, and when asked about how was it for him hosting the Grammy Awards, LL quickly let it be known that he was not happy about Kanye urinating on his award.

LL said, “With all due respect, I think Kanye should just…maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy. Piss in a pair of one them Yeezy’s, B. I felt some kind of way about that sh*t. I didn’t love that sh*t, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”

He continued that the Grammys have not always been the best when it came to acknowledging artists when they were deserving. He recalled one year when Jay-Z was snubbed and said, “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they are not without flaw … but piss on one those f*cking space shoes or something … C’mon, man. What the f*ck is he doing?”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #LLCoolJ was recently a guest on “Desus & Mero” and when asked about hosting the Grammys, off the rip LL made it clear that he was not here for #KanyeWest urinating on his Grammy Award. (: @showtime/ @shodesusandmero) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

As we previously reported, prior to Kanye posting a video of himself urinating on 1 of his 21 Grammy Awards, he took to Twitter to say, “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post LL Cool J Says He Was Not Here For Kanye West Urinating On His Grammy Award appeared first on The Shade Room.