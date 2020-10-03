Home Entertainment Lizzo Leaks Video Of Herself ‘Struggle Twerking’ In Lingerie!

Pop singer Lizzo is known for doing the most inappropriate things on video, and last night was no difference. already reported that the BBW singer was hired to be a model for Rihanna’s Fenty X lingerie line.

Lat night the “Truth Hurts” singer was one of many famous figures who graced the stage during Rihanna’s second televised Savage x Fenty show.

 For her appearance, Lizzo was joined by a duo of dancers, who matched her in royal blue lingerie sets, matching gloves, and fresh white sneakers for a seriously sexy choreographed performance to D’Angelo’s soulful hit, “Brown Sugar.”

