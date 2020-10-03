Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried & More Mean Girls Stars Reunite

Feast your eyes on one fetch reunion!

To celebrate Mean Girls Day on Saturday, Oct. 3 (yes, that’s a thing!), the cast of the 2004 hit movie joined forces to talk about everything from behind-the-scenes moments to urging people to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3.

The reunion included none other than Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and so many others with Katie Couric moderating. As Lindsay reminded those tuning in, the last time they all got together was “the premiere probably.”

During the discussion, Lindsay admitted that she originally wanted to play the role of Regina George and not Cady Heron.

“I really wanted to play Regina, ’cause I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kinda a weirdo in it,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I wanna do a movie where I get to be pretty.’ And the more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady.”