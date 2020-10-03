Library checkouts of ebooks are up 52% YoY since March as libraries pay an average of $40 per copy due to publisher restrictions limiting library lending (Aarian Marshall/Wired)

Aarian Marshall / Wired:
Library checkouts of ebooks are up 52% YoY since March as libraries pay an average of $40 per copy due to publisher restrictions limiting library lending — Checkouts of digital books from a popular service are up 52 percent since March. Publishers say their easy availability hurts sales.
