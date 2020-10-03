Kunal Kemmu gets his daughter’s name inked on his body

We all know that a parent’s love for their children is something that cannot be measured. A parent always puts their child first and goes all out in ensuring that their every wish is fulfilled.

Kunal Kemmu, who recently celebrated his little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday, made a gesture for his daughter that is winning the internet. The actor got his daughter’s name inked on his body. The tattoo was intentionally placed below his chest, as he said that the name inked is closest to his heart emotionally. Kunal’s caption for the post read, “This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name inaaya (à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾) is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi (à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂ) meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends.. Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it.”











Now how cute is that?