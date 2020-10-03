KuCoin CEO claims hacking suspects identified By Cointelegraph

KuCoin CEO claims hacking suspects identified
As the fallout from the hack on its platform continues, KuCoin said it has identified suspects and have now officially involved law enforcement in the investigation.
KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu tweeted on Oct. 3 that the exchange now has substantial proof that identifies who hacked the service on Sept. 26.
