KLM plane in Bucharest searched after bomb threat, no explosives found By

AMSTERDAM () – KLM flight KL1376 from Bucharest to Amsterdam was evacuated before departure on Saturday following a bomb threat, which later appeared to have been a false alarm, a spokeswoman for the Dutch airline said.
All passengers and crew left the plane safely, after which local authorities searched it without finding any explosives on board, spokeswoman Gerrie Brand told .
The flight to Amsterdam will now leave on Sunday, Brand added.
