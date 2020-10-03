Kings fire mascot staffer amid sexual harassment allegations

The man who suits up as “Bailey” for the Los Angeles Kings is being sued for allegedly sexually harassing a female ice crew staffer, and now he’ll no longer be the club’s mascot.

Los Angeles announced Saturday that they’ve fired Tim Smith but declined further comment, citing the pending litigation, according to the Associated Press.

Smith allegedly began to routinely make sexually charged comments toward a female employee hired to work fan events for the Ontario Reign and Kings in 2018. She later moved on to be a member of the team’s ice crew.

According to the anonymous employee, Smith allegedly created a horrible environment for female employees, making inappropriate sexual comments, and would look at her “breasts and buttocks,” making her feel uncomfortable.

When the woman made it known to Smith that the comments were unwanted, he fired her from the ice crew. A team official then tried to get her to stay by saying the team would protect her from Smith, reportedly acknowledging that his behavior is wrong. Smith not only was the mascot, but he also managed the ice crew and had the authority to fire people.

The woman, who returned at the team official’s request, described an incident when she began working again where Smith allegedly put his crotch in her face while making derogatory comments.

She’s now suing Smith, the Kings and AEG, which owns the hockey club. She’s alleges sexual harassment, retaliation and more and is seeking more than $1 million in damages.