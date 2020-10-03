Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Trolls After Her Latest Look Draws Ariana Grande Comparisons

Instagram

The ‘Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian’ host doesn’t hold back in responding to haters who shade her for looking different in her new Instagram pictures.

Khloe Kardashian‘s ever-evolving style has once again made her an object of people’s criticism. The reality TV star has earned backlash after sharing new pictures on Instagram which feature her rocking two high ponytails.

In the images posted on Friday, October 2, the mother of one gave a look at just the right amount of cleavage in her corset top with a portrait design on it, black and latex pants. She captioned the photos, “Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October??? Lex, This ones for you.”

While many of her fans were gushing about her smoldering look in those photos, some others accused her of trying to look like Ariana Grande. “What in the Ariana Grande is this,” one person shaded her.

“ariana grande looks so good here,” another wrote in the comment section, while someone else thought that Khloe’s look was inspired by several other famous women, including her own sister Kim Kardashian. “thought this was Ariana grande, Madison beer, and kim,” the said person commented.

Others simply picked on Khloe for her “different” look. “She looks different every week lmao,” one accused. Another remarked, “Another face of Khloe.” Someone claimed he/she didn’t recognize Khloe anymore, “Literally said ‘who tf is that?!’ Khloe is not Khloe anymore.” Echoing the sentiment, a surprised follower added, “Whaaaaat didn’t even recognize you !!”

Someone went as far as suggesting that Khloe has gone under the knife to get a different look. “Money spent well,” read the comment. The 36-year-old star didn’t remain silent and replied to the said user, “The shade of it all.”

“KHLOE????? I LOVE YOU,” another wrote. Finding it a little “shady,” Khloe shot back, “I love you even if this is shady.”

Khloe later took to Twitter to respond to all the hate she’s received without detailing a particular case. “I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive,” so she claimed in the post written several hours after she uploaded the photos.

She continued sharing her philosophy of minding her own business, “I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at haters.

Just a few days ago, on September 28, Khloe was accused of trying to copy Beyonce Knowles‘ look when she shared two pics of her wearing pink ensembles from photo shoot for her collaboration with makeup brand Ipsy.