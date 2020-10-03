Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow with her selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made headlines yet again when they recently announced they’ll be having a second child. Social media was flooded with wishes pouring in for the couple as everyone shared their love.

Soon after the announcement, Kareena took off with her family to Delhi to resume shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha which also stars Aamir Khan. The actress took to social media today and posted a gorgeous selfie along with sharing an update regarding her pregnancy. Not just that, she also flaunted her ever growing love for kaftans with her post. Her caption for the post read, “5 months and going strong PS : The #KaftanSeries continues.” Take a look at the post below.











Talking about Laal Singh Chadha, the film is directed by Advait Chandhan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.