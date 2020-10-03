Kangana Ranaut reacts to the AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier today, the AIIMS chief gave out a statement that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was due to suicide. While the CBI Is yet to give out a statement on the same, this has put several theories floating around on social media to rest.

Now, Kangana Ranaut, who’s been pretty vocal regarding her views on the investigations shared her views regarding the report on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote, “Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS.”

With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

Her next tweet read, “With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?”

With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

The third tweet by Kangana stated, “He spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films, it’s a known fact that he was banned by many big production houses, many of his films were dumped which looked like an evident conspiracy. He begged people on social media and told them he is being thrown out of film industry”

He spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films, it’s a known fact that he was banned by many big production houses, many of his films were dumped which looked like an evident conspiracy. He begged people on social media and told them he is being thrown out of film industry

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

And her final tweet read, “His family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg but who blackmailed him? Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living? Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder.”