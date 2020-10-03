Kane Cornes whacks ‘cocky’ fans during apology

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has been forced to apologise to Collingwood players and fans following the club’s win over the Eagles in Saturday night’s elimination final.

A week before the match, Cornes made a brutal prediction when ruled out any hopes of Collingwood causing an upset in Perth by declaring their involvement in the final would be only “to make up the numbers”.

After Collingwood came out victorious in the 76-75 thriller at Optus Stadium, Cornes was then forced to issue an apology the entire club.

“Firstly, they were great, and I apologise to all of them,” Cornes told Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“What a performance it was. What a great footy club.”

But his apology was not without a cheeky whack to the fans and players who had been calling him out on social media.

The two-time All-Australian urged the club to not be so “cocky” and to remember there are three more games to go before they can hold up the trophy.

“Geez they’re cocky, settle down, you haven’t won the premiership yet,” Cornes added.

“Eddie’s texting me, Jeremy Howe’s tweeting, the footy club’s tweeting.

“Relax, there are three games to go before you win it. Settle down.

“Stop celebrating like you’ve won the premiership, there’s a long way to go.”

However, Cornes revealed he called himself an ‘idiot’ in his apology to Collingwood president Eddie McGuire.

“I just said, ‘congratulations Eddie, I’m an idiot, enjoy’,” he said.

