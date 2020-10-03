Julie And The Phantoms Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Soyon An



@soyonan / instagram.com, Netflix



Soyon said, “I made that jacket with two jackets, actually. So, you get two identical jackets — a darker wash is preferred. Then, you keep the one that is going to fit your upper body. With the extra jacket, you would cut it from the armpit all the way across. Then, sew the two hems together and that’s your trench. You can have frayed edges because you cut it and then you can distress it. You can get a butter knife or whatever — I use professional tools, obviously. But then you get a bottle of bleach — I would put it in a squeegee bottle — and you spray it and create whatever tie-dye design you want. The way to make it look like vintage or grunge is to find a vintage fabric that you like or even a vintage flannel, and then cut up the pieces to make patches.”