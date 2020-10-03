Joni Mitchell Officially Debuts First-Ever Original Song ‘Day After Day’

WENN/Marcus Hoffman

The music icon officially releases her ‘firstborn’ song as a single from her upcoming collection ‘The Early Years’ that’s filled with previously-unreleased material.

Joni Mitchell has shared her “firstborn” original song “Day After Day” as the latest single from her upcoming collection “Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)“.

The folk singer has announced the release of the new collection on 30 October (20), with subsequent albums of rarities planned to be unveiled over the next few years.

The “Early Years” will feature nearly six hours of previously unreleased material, including the “Both Sides, Now” hitmakers earliest performance at the age of 19.

“Day After Day” was recorded on 24 August, 1965 for Jac Holzman, co-founder of Elektra records. It opens with Mitchell on acoustic guitar as she sings the first verse, “Day after day / Miles and miles of railroad track / Night after night / Hummin’ of the wheels.”

“It was my firstborn,” she says of the track. “I didn’t know whether it was a good song or a bad song. It was just the first one that came out.”

The release follows “House of the Rising Sun”, her earliest-known recording from 1963, with the album featuring another six hours of previously unreleased home, live and radio recordings, and 29 unreleased songs.

On Instagram, Mitchell said of “Day After Day”, “I wrote it on the train, between Regina and Mariposa, Ontario. … I was on my way to see Buffy Sainte-Marie. I was pregnant, and I was traveling with my daughter’s father, and we were making a ruse. I had told my parents – they thought I was a quitter anyway – ‘I’m going east to the Mariposa Folk Festival. I’m going to become a musician.’ But I had no desire to do it. It was just a way of protecting, parent protecting, really. You know, a lie for their dignity.”