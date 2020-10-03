Joe Jonas Debuts Pink Hair For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Hot pink is the new platinum.
Last night, Joe Jonas ~unveiled~ a ~brand new~ hair color on his Instagram story.
But now, he’s sporting another new look. Are you ready?
Let me not keep you waiting. Here it is…
While there’s no caption, Joe added a pink ribbon on the photo, honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place every October.
Now, this is not the first time Joe has sported pink hair.
So, fans are experiencing a lot of emotions right now.
I think it’s safe to say that MOST are into it.
And aside from all the reactions, people admire the fact that he’s doing this to support a good cause.
Pink or platinum, Joe’s gonna do Joe! He also seems to be quite the fan of this selfie angle.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!