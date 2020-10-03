Jessica Alba Told Not To Make Eye Contact With 90210 Cast

During the Hot Ones episode, which released October 1, host Sean Evans asked the LA’s Finest star to compare her early guest-star experiences on The Secret World of Alex Mack and 90210 — and she didn’t hold back.
“On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them.”
Jessica also revealed she was threatened to comply with the strict rule: “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”
Fox’s original 90210 hit aired from 1990 to 2000, and Jessica guest-starred in 1998 during Season 8. She played a pregnant teen named Leanne, a recurring character for two episodes.
The Season 8 cast starred Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Hilary Swank, Ian Ziering, Vincent Young, and Tiffani-Amber Thiessen.
Jessica’s experience isn’t the first time there was drama on the show. Stars Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty have opened up in the past about their tense relationship on set.
Not being allowed to look at cast members?? On-set drama between co-stars?? YIKES!!!
