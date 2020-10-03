Jamie Foxx Confirms Electro Return in ‘Spider-Man 3’, Teases New Look

Columbia Pictures

The ‘Annie’ actor shares and later deletes a post in which in he expresses his excitement to reprise his ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ role for the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ sequel.

–

It’s official! Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro for the next installment of the Spider-Man film series starring Tom Holland. The confirmation came from the actor himself after the news broke on Thursday, October 1.

In a now-deleted post on his Instagram page, the Academy Award-winning actor shared a screenshot of an article about him reprising his “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” role. He wrote in the caption, “Tell Spidey let’s run it back!… super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment…”

Foxx additionally revealed that his villainous character will get a new look for the upcoming “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel. “can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent bada**!!!” so he teased.

Jamie Foxx shared and later deleted a post about Electro return.

The Hollywood Reporter earlier reported that Foxx was in “final talks” to return as Electro in the yet-to-be-titled “Spider-Man 3”. Marvel, which has teamed up with Sony for the previous two “Spider-Man” movies, has not confirmed the news, which was likely why Foxx deleted the post because it was supposed to be still kept under wraps.

Jon Watts, who directed “Far From Home”, is board to return behind the lens for the next installment. Holland is bound to return as the titular superhero, with many of the supporting cast members, including Zendaya Coleman, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori, also being expected to reprise their roles when the camera starts to roll in Atlanta this fall. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing.

The third movie has been scheduled for a December 17, 2021 release, but fans can expect a delay amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, the latest Spider-Man movies hinted at its shared universe with previous films by bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, the character he played in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, in “Far From Home”. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, meanwhile, starred Andrew Garfield in the title role.