Is my phone compatible with Boost Mobile?

Best answer: Boost Mobile now supports the T-Mobile and Sprint networks for coverage. Most unlocked phones will work on one of Boost’s networks, though many Sprint devices aren’t compatible.

Introducing the Expanded Network

With T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint, Dish now owns Boost Mobile and has begun pushing customers towards what it’s calling the Expanded Network based on T-Mobile. For most people, this network will offer greater speeds and more consistent coverage than its old network. It also comes with T-Mobile 5G support with a compatible phone.

In theory, this network should work with most phones but for now, Boost is only supporting a handful of models, including most newer iPhones and some Samsung Galaxy devices. Boost Mobile has been consistently adding more support and lists the current models on its Extended Network page. It may be necessary to visit a Boost Mobile store to get a proper SIM card.

What does this mean for the Nationwide Network?

Boost Mobile was formerly owned by Sprint and its older Nationwide Network still uses Sprint’s infrastructure. Still, most Sprint phones will not work with Boost Mobile. Some phones can be ported out by request but Boost Mobile will not guarantee any services will work besides voice, SMS texting, and data. If you are looking to make the switch to Boost Mobile and don’t want to buy a new phone, you’ll need a fully unlocked phone. If you are looking for a new phone, there are a lot of great Android phones to choose from.

If you already have a phone that you know is unlocked, you can check its compatibility on Boost Mobile’s website or by bringing it into a Boost Mobile store.

Phones must be unlocked

If your phone is locked to a carrier but compatible with Boost Mobile, you have to get it unlocked before you can activate it on Boost. You need to contact customer support to get it unlocked. You should do this while you still have an active account if at all possible.