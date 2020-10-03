Is Julio Jones playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Falcons-Packers

Julio Jones disappointed his fantasy football owners by sitting out last week because of a hamstring injury, but the latest updates suggest he’ll return for the Falcons’ Week 4 Monday Night Football showdown against the Packers. There won’t be many options to sub in for Jones is he’s a surprise scratch, so it’s important for Jones’ owners to be prepared for every possibility.

We'll be here providing updates below about Jones right up until the active/inactive report is released at around 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Julio Jones playing Monday night?

After missing Week 3, Jones (hamstring) got in a week of limited practices and “sure sounds ready to play,” according to Falcons beat writer Vaughn McClure. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that he expects Jones to play after coach Dan Quinn said the star receiver was “trending in the right direction.” At this point, it would take a pre-game setback for Jones to be out.

As long as Jones is active, fantasy owners should start him without hesitation. Green Bay has allowed five WR touchdowns this year, and although they’ve limited yardage, Jones will be the best receiver they’ve faced. He might not be 100 percent, but if Atlanta is sending him out there, you can put him in your lineups.

If Jones is a surprise scratch, be ready to pick up Atlanta’s Olamide Zaccheaus or Green Bay’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who’s owned in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues, to sub in. Packers TE Robert Tonyan, Falcons WR Brandon Powell, and Packers WR Darrius Shepherd could also be in play for your flex spot if you’re in a deep league. There are also some potential streams from the Patriots-Chiefs game, assuming that gets played, including Mecole Hardman and N’Keal Harry.