iPhone 13 Lineup Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, No iPhone SE 3 Until 2022

Experienced display analyst Ross Young has today shared a range of information from Mizuho Securities about the “iPhone 13,” rumored to succeed the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and the third-generation iPhone SE.

The projected iPhone 13 lineup looks very similar to the expected iPhone 12 lineup, encompassing one 6.7-inch “Pro Max” model, one 6.1-inch “Pro” model, one 6.1-inch non-Pro model, and one 5.4-inch “mini” model. It follows therefore that the devices will not see significant changes to design or form-factor.

All iPhone 13 models are speculated to have integrated touch technology, and Chinese firm BOE Technology will join LG Display in producing displays for the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Samsung is believed to supply Apple with Y-Octa technology for all iPhone 13 displays.

Young says that the “most important development” on the iPhone 13 Pro models will be the adoption of 120Hz-capable ProMotion displays with variable refresh rates, accommodated by the adoption of LTPO display technology. After a range of mixed reports, rumors now seem to be largely in agreement that 120Hz displays will not come to the iPhone until 2021.

Most important development on the iPhone 13 models from my perspective will be ProMotion with variable refresh rates through LTPO adoption on the Pro models.

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will reportedly gain the same camera sensors as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, while the sensor size of both Pro models will increase. This means that there will be significant camera improvements on all models.

While Young expects both iPhone 13 Pro models to have a LiDAR Scanner on the rear, it is unknown whether the feature will come to the non-Pro models. For the iPhone 12, rumors have not been clear on whether LiDAR will come to all Pro-models or just the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All iPhone 13 models may get sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, but the Pro models will also have faster mmWave 5G in addition to the slower but more widespread connection. This year, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the only model rumored to offer mmWave 5G.

With LiDAR and mmWave on both iPhone 13 Pro models, it seems that if the iPhone 12 lineup reserves these high-end features for the Pro Max model only, 2021 will see a leveling-up of features among the Pro models.

There will also apparently not be a third-generation iPhone SE until Spring 2022. The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a 6.1-inch LCD display, Touch ID, sub-6GHz 5G, and the same dual cameras as the iPhone 11. This suggests it will mirror the design of 2019’s iPhone 11, just as previous iPhone SE models have repeated the design of an older device with upgraded internals, and presumably have Touch ID integrated into the lock button like the iPad Air 4.