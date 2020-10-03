iPad Air 4 benchmark results emerge on the web as Apple reportedly prepares A14 Apple TV

The recently announced iPad Air 4 is the first Apple device to come with the new A14 Bionic chip, which is also expected to be part of iPhone 12 and a new Apple TV. While these devices are not yet available, someone shared this week a Geekbench benchmark result for the iPad Air 4, which gives us a closer look at the performance of the A14 chip.

First observed by the Twitter user Ice universe, the Geekbench test was performed on an iPad Air 4 running iOS 14.0.1. The Geekbench score reports 1583 for single-core and 4198 for multi-core, compared to 1112 for single-core and 2832 for multi-core of the A12 Bionic chip that powers the previous iPad Air 3.

That means the A14 chip has 42% better perfomance than the A12 chip in single-core and 48% better in multi-core — which can be considered a great improvement for those upgrading from an iPad Air 3. Compared to the iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic chip, the A14 chip is about 20% faster in single-core (1327) and 28% faster in multi-core (3286).

These numbers give us a better overview of iPhone 12’s performance compared to iPhone 11, which doesn’t seem to be a huge improvement but it keeps the iPhone as the most powerful smartphone on the market. It’s also worth mentioning that Apple might offer the iPhone 12 with a slightly different variation of the A14 chip more powerful than the one used on the iPad Air 4, as the Geekbench result shows 4GB RAM and some rumors point out that iPhone 12 will have 6GB RAM.

In a related note, the Apple leaker known as Fudge shared today on Twitter some details about Apple’s strategy to boost the Apple Arcade. According to Fudge, the company is working with developers to bring more games that compete with console level games. The leaker also mentioned that Apple has been working on new, more powerful Apple TV models with the A12Z chip and A14X chip, as well as a new game controller.

Apple Arcade is getting BIG money poured into it. There are currently titles in the works that are aiming to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild, which is why new A12X/Z AppleTV, “A14X-like” AppleTV, and Controller are in the works. Some games will require A13 and up to run 💁🏼‍♀️ — Fudge (@choco_bit) October 3, 2020

Earlier this year, heard from a source that Apple is working on a new Apple TV with the A14 chip (or one of its variations) with at least 6GB RAM. Our source also told us that Apple was aiming to offer more graphics performance to compete with consoles, which has now been corroborated by Fudge. Unfortunately, a Bloomberg report claims that we might not see this new Apple TV until 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: