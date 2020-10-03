I Would Like to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Again

WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘Slow Me Down’ singer was paired with professional dancer Tony Dovolani for the dancing competition back in 2006, but quit the show when her marriage to Craig Schelske fell apart.

Country singer Sara Evans is desperate to quickstep back to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom, because she has always regretted having to quit the show.

The star was paired with professional dancer Tony Dovolani for the U.S. TV dancing competition back in 2006, but the gig clashed with a really difficult time in her personal life, and she was forced to waltz off the program early.

Now the “Slow Me Down” singer tells “The Talk” she’d love to strap on her dancing shoes again for a redo.

” ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was the most amazing experience of my life…,” she smiles. “I had so much fun. I was the only mum on our season. And so, I had three babies, we moved to Beverly Hills together, and you know, just poured my whole life into doing the show. It was so much fun.”

But while she was loving her time on the dancefloor, Sara’s marriage to her kids’ father, musician Craig Schelske, fell apart, and she found herself having to deal with nasty legal proceedings, as well as the stress of the show.

“I started going through a divorce in the middle of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and something traumatic happened,” she adds.

“We were set to go do the group dance the next day, and I was going to have to leave the kids and be gone, like, 15 hours a day and I just couldn’t do that. I knew that the kids needed me. So, yeah, I had to quit. It was so sad and I really want to come back. I would love to try it again.”

Sara did get another chance at marriage – she tied the knot with former football star Jay Barker in 2008.