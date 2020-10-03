How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Thriving in Quarantine

Before returning to their $13 million San Fernando Valley mansion to start shooting the audition segments of their NBC juggernaut, their daily agenda included tending to their garden, blackberry picking and gaping at the animals that tended to roam around their massive property. (Well, that, and the occasional ill-advised home haircut.)

“It was me, my three boys, Blake, and then my brother, his wife, their two little babies, kids, and then her sister and then a friend,” Stefani detailed to Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Dua Lipa of those early weeks. “It was really actually a lot of fun at first. Because it’s like, all of the sudden, work is over and you just get to indulge.”

And for her and her boys that meant endless stretches to enjoy the types of activities that had Stefani gushing to Marie Claire about the welcome change in scenery afforded to her in the Midwest. “We cook and get muddy and dirty,” she told the mag in 2017. “There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place.”