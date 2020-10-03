Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Six Charges Over Three More Alleged Rapes

WENN

The disgraced movie mogul who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York is facing half a dozen new criminal charges following latest rape allegations.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.

The charges all stem from alleged incidents that took place more than a decade ago.

Weinstein is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face sexual assault and rape charges related to three other victims. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a state prison in New York after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in February (20).

An extradition hearing is scheduled for 11 December (20).

Harvey Weinstein was recently stripped of his honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) accolade following his conviction on sex crime charges.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” the announcement read.

The former Miramax chief was one of the most powerful men in the U.K. and U.S. film industries until October 2017 exposes published in The New Yorker and New York Times, in which scores of women, including some of Hollywood’s biggest actresses, accused him of predatory behaviour – including rape, harassment, and sexual assault.

While he’s in jail, he’s hit with more damning accusations. He’s facing charges that include forcible rape and sexual penetration by use of force, and are based on the accounts of three women following separate incidents which allegedly occurred in 2010 and 2013.