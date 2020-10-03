Harry Styles DENIES claims he is in the running to play James Bond

Harry Styles has hit back at claims that he’s told pals he’s in the running to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Sources had told The Sun that the British singer, 26, met with film bosses about taking over the iconic role, with odds on him landing the role being slashed from 100/1 to 25/1.

But a representative for Harry has since told that the reports ‘aren’t even remotely true.’

A source previously said: ‘Harry is deadly serious. He has had a series of high-level meetings about becoming 007. Harry believes he is the final two.

‘Harry is a new age British man… he’s confident in his own skin and making him Bond would signal the franchise changing with the times.’

Harry had remained as one of the favourites to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, and according to Ladbrokes, odds on him landing the part have been slashed to just 25/1, from 100/1 previously.

It comes following reports last month that Tom Hardy is set to land the iconic role.

The Vulcan Reporter reported they heard in June that Hardy had been offered the iconic part after a successful audition, while bookies odds on the star have now been slashed in half.

The publication also reported producers had planned to unveil Tom as James Bond in November- the same month No To Die was due to be released.

Rumours: It comes following reports that Tom Hardy is set to take over the role of 007, and bookies odds on the actor have now been slashed in half

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the Vulcan Reporter state the announcement will now be made later this year or early 2021.

Harry, who landed his first acting role in the 2017 war epic Dunkirk, recently said he’d love to play 007, telling Hits Radio: ‘I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit.’

Since the speculation began the likes of James Norton, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and even retired footballer David Beckham have been mentioned as possible replacements.