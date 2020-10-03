Harry Styles Among Final Two Candidates for New James Bond

WENN

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker is reportedly one of the two actors seriously considered to replace Daniel Craig as a new 007 agent after the release of ‘No Time to Die’.

–

Harry Styles has reportedly met with James Bond bosses to discuss taking over the iconic role.

Daniel Craig‘s final outing as 007, “No Time to Die“, is now scheduled for release on 2 April 2021, after multiple delays amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, that’s not stopping bosses looking to the future of the franchise.

Sources tell British tabloid The Sun the singer, 26, has met with film bosses about replacing Craig as 007 after betting was suspended on Tom Hardy playing the secret service agent.

“Harry is deadly serious. He has had a series of high-level meetings about becoming 007. Harry believes he is the final two,” the insider says. “Harry is a new age British man… he’s confident in his own skin and making him Bond would signal the franchise changing with the times.”

WENN has reached out to representatives for the former One Direction star for comment.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“Beasts of No Nation“), the new movie is supported by the likes of Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes.

The movie was originally set for May release before it’s pushed back to November 12 due to pandemic. While many films turned to streaming services because of the worldwide health crisis, producers are determined to launch “No Time to Die” in theaters, just like Christopher Nolan’s big-budgeted “Tenet“.

“If it has to wait till next year then so be it,” said a source close to the production. “There are hundreds of millions of dollars involved here. Release it when audiences feel safe to return. But it’s a nerve-racking call.”