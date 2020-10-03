Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart

Article content continued

“Dave Dean, Co-Founder and Operations Director, and I are very excited to join the Halo family. We have been involved in the UK medicinal cannabis market for two years, and have seen significant progress. With Halo’s deep experience and business acumen in the cannabis industry, this transaction when closed, will help us achieve our desired growth targets. We especially are looking forward to bringing the Bophelo product to the UK, thereby creating and facilitating a gateway for high-quality African cannabis, grown from award-winning genetics. We expect this unique combination of quality and affordability will allow Canmart to reach even more patients in the growing UK market.”

Halo’s Intended Global Vertical Integration

The cultivation and manufacturing operations operated by the Halo’s subsidiary, Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd. (“Bophelo”), combined with the importation and distribution capabilities of Canmart, are expected to create a well-positioned business combination to serve the growing UK market. Initially, Bophelo’s cannabis is planned to route through Medcan in Malta, manufactured into CBPMs, imported into the UK, and distributed by Canmart to pharmacies and clinics.

Furthermore, with the cultivation operations currently underway at Bophelo, Halo is leveraging award-winning strains from DNA Genetics and Zkittlez to import and distribute high-quality, low-cost flower and oils to the UK. Through Halo’s vertically integrated global supply chain, UK patients will have access to high-quality, proprietary, branded flower and oils. Simultaneously, the Cannafeel app, currently being developed by Halo, is expected to increase Canmart patient acquisition, by helping patients understand the benefits of the different cannabis strains Bophelo is currently cultivating, and making recommendations that they can discuss with their medical specialists, bolstering confidence in Canmart CBPMs, medical prescriptions, and brand awareness.