Halle Berry Credits Her Kids for Her Ageless Look

The ‘Catwoman’ actress is inspired by her children to stay healthy and fit so she could live a long life and see her grandchildren born and watch them grow up.

Halle Berry has credited her kids for her strong and youthful physique.

The 54-year-old actress opened up during a discussion with Brown Girl Jane founder Tai Beauchamp at the CBD brand’s first Black Beauty and Wellness Summit, insisting she’s determined to stay healthy for the sake of her children.

“I’m feeling and looking younger than I ever have because I’m putting in the work because I want to be there for my kids,” the “Catwoman” star explained.

The “Boomerang” actress continued, “I want to be around for my grandchildren, and not just to see them born… I want to see them grow.”

Berry is mum to 12-year-old daughter Nahla with model ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and six-year-old son Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

In one of her Instagram posts during lockdown, she shared a clip of herself working out with the help of her son. “With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged. So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout! Fun for him and *necessary* for me !” so she explained.

<br />

In a separate interview last year, the brunette beauty shared some of her hilarious motherhood escapades. “My kids don’t care about who I am outside of this house,” she said. “My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school. And – this is funny – for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, ‘Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?’ It’s just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can’t quite figure out why.”