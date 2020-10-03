Golden Knights, Robin Lehner agree to extension

As anticipated for nearly a month now, the Vegas Golden Knights and goaltender Robin Lehner have agreed to a five-year, $25MM contract extension. TSN’s Frank Seravalli reports that the deal is done and an official announcement is expected later today. Lehner would have been a free agent and highly sought-after commodity when the market opened next Friday, but instead will stay in Las Vegas.

This new deal is a win-win for both sides. Despite playing at an elite level for the past three seasons, Lehner has only landed one-year contracts and played for fours different teams over that span. His goal has always been to find a long-term home, and his fit with Vegas has been obvious. At a $5MM AAV, this deal may not be at the top of Lehner’s potential market value, but it provides him with security and the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup each year. As for the Knights, goaltending was not considered a major area of need when the team acquired Lehner at the trade deadline as the intended backup to Marc-Andre Fleury, but it would have become an issue down the road as the 35-year-old Fleury is nearing the end of his contract and has seen his play gradually slip. Of course, Fleury’s days with the team now appear to be numbered as Vegas likely cannot afford to keep both goalies. With limited cap space this off-season, the Golden Knights will likely have to move their veteran keeper and officially hand the starting job to Lehner.

The other player impacted by this deal is UFA-to-be Jacob Markstrom. With the 29-year-old Lehner off the market, the 30-year-old Markstrom is now the clear-cut best available free agent goalie. He may now have increased leverage, potentially commanding a term and salary that comes in higher than Lehner’s.